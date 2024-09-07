Mizuho Upgrades Fortive (LSE:0IRE)

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Fortive (LSE:0IRE) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.02% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fortive is 84.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 67.44 GBX to a high of 97.32 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.02% from its latest reported closing price of 71.83 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortive is 6,394MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IRE is 0.21%, an increase of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 385,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 32,238K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,140K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,997K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,565K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 88.21% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 14,987K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,274K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 22.42% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 11,189K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,096K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11,176K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,131K shares , representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IRE by 21.20% over the last quarter.

