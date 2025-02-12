Mizuho Upgrades First Solar (BRSE:FSLR)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for First Solar (BRSE:FSLR) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 1,595 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.33%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 102,161K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,226K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 4.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,803K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,603K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 46.07% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,389K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 4.85% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,153K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 0.61% over the last quarter.

