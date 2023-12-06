Mizuho Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.44% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust is 51.80. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.44% from its latest reported closing price of 49.13.

The projected annual revenue for First Industrial Realty Trust is 604MM, an increase of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 149,701K shares. The put/call ratio of FR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 7,300K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,466K shares, representing a decrease of 29.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 59.22% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,570K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,807K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,001K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,133K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 8.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,115K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 6.10% over the last quarter.

First Industrial Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

