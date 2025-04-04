Mizuho Upgrades Eastman Chemical (LSE:0IF3)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Eastman Chemical (LSE:0IF3) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.07% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eastman Chemical is 113.90 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 101.89 GBX to a high of 131.64 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 29.07% from its latest reported closing price of 88.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eastman Chemical is 11,408MM, an increase of 21.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastman Chemical. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IF3 is 0.16%, an increase of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 129,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,887K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,189K shares , representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,785K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares , representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 84.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,635K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 21.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,137K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 20.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,952K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 19.60% over the last quarter.

