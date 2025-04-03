Mizuho Upgrades Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.72% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eastman Chemical is $116.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.72% from its latest reported closing price of $88.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eastman Chemical is 10,278MM, an increase of 9.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastman Chemical. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMN is 0.16%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.40% to 129,665K shares. The put/call ratio of EMN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,887K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,189K shares , representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,785K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares , representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 84.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,635K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 21.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,137K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 20.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,952K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Eastman Chemical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world- class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

