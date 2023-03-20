Mizuho Upgrades Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

On March 20, 2023, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.89% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eastgroup Properties is $177.41. The forecasts range from a low of $153.52 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.89% from its latest reported closing price of $158.56.

The projected annual revenue for Eastgroup Properties is $547MM, an increase of 12.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.75.

Eastgroup Properties Declares $1.25 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $158.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.52%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 3.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,074K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 9.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,890K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 1,567K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 5.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,346K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 5.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,321K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 3.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastgroup Properties. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGP is 0.36%, an increase of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 48,426K shares. The put/call ratio of EGP is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Eastgroup Properties Background Information

EastGroup Properties, Inc., an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 47 million square feet.

