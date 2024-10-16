Mizuho Upgrades Duke Energy Corporation - Preferred Stock (DUK.PRA)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Duke Energy Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:DUK.PRA) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUK.PRA is 0.61%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 10,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,808K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK.PRA by 2.73% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,645K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK.PRA by 0.76% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,625K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK.PRA by 4.80% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK.PRA by 0.27% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 462K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK.PRA by 1.87% over the last quarter.

