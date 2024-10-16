Mizuho Upgrades Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (DUKB)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:DUKB) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.96% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is $26.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.04 to a high of $31.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.96% from its latest reported closing price of $25.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is 28,979MM, a decrease of 2.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUKB is 0.48%, an increase of 24.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 4,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,896K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 5.33% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 819K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 0.01% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 812K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 9.87% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 0.57% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 229K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 2.78% over the last quarter.

