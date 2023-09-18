Mizuho Upgrades DoorDash Inc - (DASH)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for DoorDash Inc - (NYSE:DASH) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoorDash Inc - is 94.70. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.01% from its latest reported closing price of 80.93.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash Inc - is 8,168MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash Inc -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.67%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 336,181K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 34,925K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 144.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,245K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,655K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 16.67% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 15,183K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,382K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,255K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,727K shares, representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 282.41% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 11,943K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,568K shares, representing a decrease of 21.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 8.62% over the last quarter.

DoorDash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

