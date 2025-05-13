Mizuho Upgrades Delek US Holdings (DK)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.76% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings is $15.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.76% from its latest reported closing price of $16.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Delek US Holdings is 9,695MM, a decrease of 14.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DK is 0.15%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 82,843K shares. The put/call ratio of DK is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 3,853K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 3,455K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares , representing an increase of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,600K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 1.02% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,160K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tylerand Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansasand Krotz Springs, Louisianawith a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

