Mizuho Upgrades Datadog (WBAG:DDOG)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Datadog (WBAG:DDOG) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.46%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 265,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,624K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,920K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 3.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,559K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,542K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,178K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,619K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,990K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,584K shares , representing an increase of 23.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 39.97% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,909K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,095K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.