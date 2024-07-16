Mizuho Upgrades Datadog (DDOG)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Datadog (NasdaqGS:DDOG) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.73% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Datadog is $149.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.73% from its latest reported closing price of $129.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog is 3,063MM, an increase of 35.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.46%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 265,891K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,624K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,920K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 3.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,559K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,542K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,178K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,619K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,990K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,584K shares , representing an increase of 23.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 39.97% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,909K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,095K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Datadog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

