Mizuho Upgrades Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.12% Upside

As of December 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cousins Properties is $33.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.12% from its latest reported closing price of $30.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cousins Properties is 878MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cousins Properties. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.23%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 171,802K shares. The put/call ratio of CUZ is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 12,141K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,683K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 43.29% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,834K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,964K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 48.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,989K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,015K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 12.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,756K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,730K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

