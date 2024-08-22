Mizuho Upgrades Corning (LSE:0R2X)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Corning (LSE:0R2X) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.24% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Corning is 43.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36.12 GBX to a high of 52.14 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.24% from its latest reported closing price of 39.02 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corning is 15,831MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,957 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2X is 0.25%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.83% to 687,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 39,092K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,971K shares , representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 78.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,476K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,201K shares , representing an increase of 37.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 68.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,156K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,073K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 0.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,354K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,756K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,011K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,245K shares , representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 79.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.