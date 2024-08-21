Mizuho Upgrades Corning (GLW)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Corning (NYSE:GLW) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.79% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Corning is $44.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.37 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.79% from its latest reported closing price of $42.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corning is 16,283MM, an increase of 31.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,958 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLW is 0.25%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 687,318K shares. The put/call ratio of GLW is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 39,092K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,971K shares , representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 78.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,476K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,201K shares , representing an increase of 37.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 68.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,156K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,073K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 0.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,354K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,756K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,011K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,245K shares , representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 79.02% over the last quarter.

Corning Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corning is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.