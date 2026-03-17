Mizuho Upgrades Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Canadian Solar (NasdaqGS:CSIQ) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.36% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Canadian Solar is $21.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.64 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.36% from its latest reported closing price of $18.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Solar is 14,106MM, an increase of 139.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSIQ is 0.23%, an increase of 17.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 26,834K shares. The put/call ratio of CSIQ is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,884K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620K shares , representing a decrease of 94.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 8.62% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,679K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing an increase of 80.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 801.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,096K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares , representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 68.96% over the last quarter.

Polunin Capital Partners holds 2,010K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company.

Legal & General Group holds 1,524K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares , representing a decrease of 34.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 33.92% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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