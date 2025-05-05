Mizuho Upgrades Bloom Energy (LSE:0A4L)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Bloom Energy (LSE:0A4L) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 16.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4L is 0.34%, an increase of 18.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 241,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 41,156K shares representing 17.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,364K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4L by 1,073.78% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 25,319K shares representing 10.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,825K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4L by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,007K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,067K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4L by 105.21% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,405K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4L by 112.60% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,260K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 78.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4L by 724.92% over the last quarter.

