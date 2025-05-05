Mizuho Upgrades Bloom Energy (BE)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy is $25.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 58.69% from its latest reported closing price of $16.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy is 2,497MM, an increase of 59.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 16.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.34%, an increase of 18.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 241,054K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 41,156K shares representing 17.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,364K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 1,073.78% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 25,319K shares representing 10.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,825K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,007K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,067K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 105.21% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,405K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 112.60% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,260K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 78.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 724.92% over the last quarter.

Bloom Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

