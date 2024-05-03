Mizuho Upgrades Avista (AVA)

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Avista (NYSE:AVA) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.05% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avista is 39.02. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.05% from its latest reported closing price of 36.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avista is 1,673MM, a decrease of 11.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

Avista Declares $0.48 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of 36.79 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The companys 3-Year dividend growth rate is {0}%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avista. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVA is -1.13%, an increase of 690.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 76,219K shares. The put/call ratio of AVA is 11.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,140K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 3,540K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 15.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,412K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 1.19% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,082K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 3.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,983K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares , representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Avista Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 397,000 customers and natural gas to 363,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol 'AVA.'

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.