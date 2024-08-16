Mizuho Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (LSE:0HIY)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Atara Biotherapeutics (LSE:0HIY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14,206.38% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Atara Biotherapeutics is 110.17 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 11.54 GBX to a high of 354.42 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14,206.38% from its latest reported closing price of 0.77 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics is 90MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 52.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HIY is 0.01%, an increase of 63.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.39% to 3,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,710K shares representing 55.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,401K shares representing 48.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIY by 29.04% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,362K shares representing 27.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIY by 29.26% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 957K shares representing 19.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIY by 9.10% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 844K shares representing 17.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HIY by 32.10% over the last quarter.

