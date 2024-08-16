Mizuho Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Atara Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGS:ATRA) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,415.43% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Atara Biotherapeutics is $106.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,415.43% from its latest reported closing price of $7.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics is 82MM, an increase of 31.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 44.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRA is 0.01%, an increase of 62.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.04% to 3,426K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,710K shares representing 55.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,401K shares representing 48.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 29.04% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,362K shares representing 27.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 29.26% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 957K shares representing 19.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 9.10% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 844K shares representing 17.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 32.10% over the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With its lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients' lives is its mission and it will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and its leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California.

