Mizuho Upgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGS:ARQT) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 232.07% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is 11.39. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 232.07% from its latest reported closing price of 3.43.

The projected annual revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is 202MM, an increase of 312.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQT is 0.07%, a decrease of 34.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 76,100K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 8,684K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,035K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,885K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 49.62% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,432K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 68.23% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,365K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares, representing a decrease of 28.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 48.56% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,118K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis' robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company's lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to become the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

