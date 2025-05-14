Mizuho Upgrades Antero Resources (BMV:AR)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Antero Resources (BMV:AR) from Neutral to Outperform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,626K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,661K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 84.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,494K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,139K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 22.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,309K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,377K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 19.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,529K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 6,356K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,125K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.