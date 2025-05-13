Mizuho Upgrades Antero Resources (AR)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.43% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is $45.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.43% from its latest reported closing price of $39.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is 5,959MM, an increase of 29.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,053 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.50%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 320,678K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,626K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,661K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 84.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,494K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,139K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 22.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,309K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,377K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 19.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,529K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 6,356K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,125K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Antero Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

