Mizuho Upgrades Ameren (AEE)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.01% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ameren is $84.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1.01% from its latest reported closing price of $83.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ameren is 7,569MM, an increase of 8.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEE is 0.24%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 253,027K shares. The put/call ratio of AEE is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,174K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,932K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 5.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,709K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,539K shares , representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 8.44% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 8,870K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,148K shares , representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,433K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,266K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,844K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,626K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Ameren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

