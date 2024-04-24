Mizuho Upgrades Airbnb (ABNB)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Airbnb (NasdaqGS:ABNB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.65% Downside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Airbnb is 151.86. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.65% from its latest reported closing price of 160.95.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb is 11,271MM, an increase of 13.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,019 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.39%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 387,642K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,071K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,417K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,111K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,542K shares , representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 12,418K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,282K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,255K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,205K shares , representing a decrease of 24.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 28.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,602K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,608K shares , representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

