Mizuho unit to invest 20% in Rakuten Securities for 80 bln yen - Nikkei

Contributor
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Published

Mizuho Financial Group's securities unit is aiming to acquire around 20% shares of tech giant Rakuten Group's online brokerage unit for about 80 billion yen ($554.13 million) by November, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group's 8411.T securities unit is aiming to acquire around 20% shares of tech giant Rakuten Group's 4755.T online brokerage unit for about 80 billion yen ($554.13 million) by November, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

($1 = 144.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters