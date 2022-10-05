Mizuho unit to invest 20% in Rakuten Securities for 80 bln yen - Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group's 8411.T securities unit is aiming to acquire around 20% shares of tech giant Rakuten Group's 4755.T online brokerage unit for about 80 billion yen ($554.13 million) by November, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

($1 = 144.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

