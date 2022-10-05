Mizuho to buy 20% of Rakuten Securities for $550 mln- Nikkei

Adds company comment

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group's 8411.T securities business will acquire around 20% of shares in Rakuten Securities from its parent Rakuten Group 4755.T for about 80 billion yen ($554 million), business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The transaction is expected to close around November, Nikkei reported, adding that Mizuho will buy shares held by Rakuten.

A Mizuho spokesperson said that various options regarding cooperation with Rakuten were under consideration but that nothing has been decided.

Rakuten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 144.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Makiko Yamazaki and Sam Nussey; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

