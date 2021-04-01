Mizuho sees no issues affecting profit forecast after FT reports internal probe

Adds Mizuho spokeswoman comment

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T said on Thursday it didn't see any issues that may affect its profit forecast, after the Financial Times reported Mizuho conducted an investigation on its possible losses related to Archegos Capital.

"We refrain from making comments on individual deals, but we don't currently see any issue that may affect our profit forecast," said a spokeswoman for Mizuho.

Mizuho doesn't do prime brokerage business globally, she also said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.