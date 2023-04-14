Mizuho Reiterates Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 109.29% from its latest reported closing price of $4.63.

The projected annual revenue for Wave Life Sciences is $10MM, an increase of 161.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirabella Financial Services Llp holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ISCV - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 38.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 27.54% over the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Small Company Growth Portfolio holds 46K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 156.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 28.27% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 314K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 73.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.48%, an increase of 37.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 71,873K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wave Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.

