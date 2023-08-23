Mizuho Reiterates Sunoco LP - Unit (SUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Sunoco LP - Unit (NYSE:SUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunoco LP - Unit is 51.44. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.51% from its latest reported closing price of 44.53.

The projected annual revenue for Sunoco LP - Unit is 20,914MM, a decrease of 11.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.49.

Sunoco LP - Unit Declares $0.84 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.37 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on August 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.84 per share.

At the current share price of $44.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.16%, the lowest has been 6.97%, and the highest has been 24.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunoco LP - Unit. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUN is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 25,475K shares. The put/call ratio of SUN is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,338K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,665K shares, representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 12.10% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 3,709K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,565K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 73.12% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,795K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,543K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 49.85% over the last quarter.

Sunoco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as re ned product transportation and terminalling assets.

