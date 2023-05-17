Mizuho Reiterates Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.59% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is 94.18. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.59% from its latest reported closing price of 78.75.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is 16,313MM, a decrease of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.
Stanley Black & Decker Declares $0.80 Dividend
On April 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.
At the current share price of $78.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 4.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).
The current dividend yield is 2.32 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.21%, an increase of 17.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 163,689K shares. The put/call ratio of SWK is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,728K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,938K shares, representing an increase of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 46.22% over the last quarter.
Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,432K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 43.39% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,637K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,405K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 2.91% over the last quarter.
SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 4,100K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares, representing an increase of 50.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 73.24% over the last quarter.
Wells Fargo holds 4,005K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,111K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 66.39% over the last quarter.
Stanley Black & Decker Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K ☑ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTI
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.