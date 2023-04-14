Mizuho Reiterates Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is $172.28. The forecasts range from a low of $140.39 to a high of $212.10. The average price target represents an increase of 38.13% from its latest reported closing price of $124.72.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is $1,241MM, an increase of 33.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 3.03% over the last quarter.

TAAAX - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 1.27% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 336K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Afg Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership holds 33K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.43%, an increase of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 89,528K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

