Mizuho Reiterates Prologis (PLD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.15% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prologis is 145.67. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.15% from its latest reported closing price of 121.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis is 6,164MM, a decrease of 23.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLD is 0.97%, a decrease of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 950,532K shares. The put/call ratio of PLD is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,567K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,163K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 35,765K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,128K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,142K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,911K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 582.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,800K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,577K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 8.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,987K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,539K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Prologis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.