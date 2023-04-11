Mizuho Reiterates Phillips 66 (PSX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips 66 is $128.52. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.45% from its latest reported closing price of $104.96.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips 66 is $145,981MM, a decrease of 14.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.16.

Phillips 66 Declares $1.05 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share ($4.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.97 per share.

At the current share price of $104.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.24%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 8.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PIBAX - PGIM BALANCED FUND holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 41.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 24.83% over the last quarter.

Westbourne Investment Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 6.92% over the last quarter.

TLARX - Transamerica Large Core R holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 109.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 56.03% over the last quarter.

Harbor Investment Advisory holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 794K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 27.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an increase of 199 owner(s) or 8.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSX is 0.41%, an increase of 19.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 367,781K shares. The put/call ratio of PSX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Phillips 66 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020.

