Mizuho Reiterates Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $128.56. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.09% from its latest reported closing price of $102.78.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is $1,807MM, an increase of 21.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMTM - SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 3.86% over the last quarter.

CFA - VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 1.36% over the last quarter.

QAMWEX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 140.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 52.26% over the last quarter.

LHCAX - Lord Abbett Health Care Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 116.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.31%, a decrease of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 105,020K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

