Mizuho Reiterates Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nektar Therapeutics is 2.42. The forecasts range from a low of 0.76 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 139.85% from its latest reported closing price of 1.01.

The projected annual revenue for Nektar Therapeutics is 94MM, an increase of 5.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTR is 0.01%, a decrease of 62.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 225,692K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 37,483K shares representing 19.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,327K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 70.26% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 35,770K shares representing 18.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,105K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 69.72% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 11,483K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,659K shares, representing a decrease of 36.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 78.28% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 7,738K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,917K shares, representing a decrease of 28.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 77.37% over the last quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

