Mizuho Reiterates Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 622.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leap Therapeutics is $2.55. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 622.38% from its latest reported closing price of $0.35.

The projected annual revenue for Leap Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 18.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 18.30% over the last quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 87.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 43.27% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,000K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leap Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTX is 0.01%, a decrease of 74.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.71% to 33,789K shares. The put/call ratio of LPTX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Leap Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leap Therapeutics is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap has entered into a strategic partnership with BeiGene, Ltd. for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand.

