Mizuho Reiterates Icon (ICLR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.85% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icon is 283.27. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.85% from its latest reported closing price of 265.10.

The projected annual revenue for Icon is 8,325MM, an increase of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icon. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLR is 0.63%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 100,428K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,669K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,186K shares, representing a decrease of 22.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,827K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,434K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 255.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,101K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 197.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,754K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares, representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 30.33% over the last quarter.

Icon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,730 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries as at December 31, 2020.

