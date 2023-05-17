Mizuho Reiterates Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE:FRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust. is 117.48. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.91% from its latest reported closing price of 88.39.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust. is 1,130MM, an increase of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust. Declares $1.08 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share ($4.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.08 per share.

At the current share price of $88.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 6.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT is 0.21%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.29% to 83,321K shares. The put/call ratio of FRT is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,958K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,873K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514K shares, representing a decrease of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 90.47% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,776K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares, representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 3,357K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares, representing a decrease of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,247K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Federal Realty Investment Trust. Background Information

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

