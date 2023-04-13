Mizuho Reiterates Emerson Electric (EMR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is $103.62. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.88% from its latest reported closing price of $83.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is $15,208MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.12.

Emerson Electric Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $83.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FirstPurpose Wealth holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Harbor Investment Advisory holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 6.02% over the last quarter.

PSI Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HDUS - Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Hotaling Investment Management holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 23.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an increase of 120 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.34%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 468,120K shares. The put/call ratio of EMR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Emerson Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure.

See all Emerson Electric regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.