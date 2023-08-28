Mizuho Reiterates Cooper Companies (COO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cooper Companies is 417.01. The forecasts range from a low of 348.45 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.29% from its latest reported closing price of 371.38.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper Companies is 3,522MM, an increase of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.75.

Cooper Companies Declares $0.03 Dividend

On July 12, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 27, 2023 received the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $371.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.02%, the lowest has been 0.01%, and the highest has been 0.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.00 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Companies. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COO is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 55,837K shares. The put/call ratio of COO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 2,278K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COO by 13.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,997K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,565K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,530K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COO by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,351K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing a decrease of 15.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Cooper Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries.

