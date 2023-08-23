Mizuho Reiterates BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,134.33% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is 48.76. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,134.33% from its latest reported closing price of 3.95.

The projected annual revenue for BioXcel Therapeutics is 21MM, an increase of 1,877.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioXcel Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAI is 0.05%, a decrease of 24.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 19,061K shares. The put/call ratio of BTAI is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,952K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 67.58% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,382K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 24.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 27.62% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,336K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 49.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,203K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 95.67% over the last quarter.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 895K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 66.72% over the last quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

