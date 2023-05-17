Mizuho Reiterates Baidu Inc - ADR (BIDU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Baidu Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.29% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baidu Inc - ADR is 184.80. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 39.29% from its latest reported closing price of 132.68.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu Inc - ADR is 140,517MM, an increase of 11.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 66.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.62%, an increase of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.78% to 95,946K shares. The put/call ratio of BIDU is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 9,383K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,470K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 24.50% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 5,438K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,379K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 8.42% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 4,466K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,148K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,338K shares, representing a decrease of 101.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 34.87% over the last quarter.

ARGA Investment Management holds 2,992K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,416K shares, representing a decrease of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Baidu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation.

