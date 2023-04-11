Mizuho Reiterates Baidu (BIDU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baidu is $184.94. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 33.05% from its latest reported closing price of $139.00.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu is $140,517MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $66.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parametrica Management holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GXC - SPDR CHINA ETF holds 129K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 14.97% over the last quarter.

KCMTX - AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives Fund Class R-1 Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Nasdaq-100 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 18.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 28.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.61%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.25% to 106,422K shares. The put/call ratio of BIDU is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Baidu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation.

