Mizuho Reiterates Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is 118.78. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.94% from its latest reported closing price of 70.73.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 191MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 14.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.42%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.26% to 37,542K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,284K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 20.69% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,345K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,131K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,162K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Axsome Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome's core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation, and as a treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA.

