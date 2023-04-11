Mizuho Reiterates Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 321.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is $52.13. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 321.45% from its latest reported closing price of $12.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is $53MM, an increase of 1,349.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commerce Bank holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

AFSM - First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 49.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 39.76% over the last quarter.

THMAX - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,539K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQT is 0.11%, a decrease of 32.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.95% to 71,672K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis' robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company's lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to become the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

See all Arcutis Biotherapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.