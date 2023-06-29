Mizuho Reiterates Apartment Income REIT Corp - (AIRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of Apartment Income REIT Corp - (NYSE:AIRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apartment Income REIT Corp - is 40.69. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of 35.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apartment Income REIT Corp - is 843MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

Apartment Income REIT Corp - Declares $0.45 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on May 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $35.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 3.22%, and the highest has been 5.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=109).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apartment Income REIT Corp -. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRC is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 171,924K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRC is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,527K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,549K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,410K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,401K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 43.72% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,877K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,123K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,809K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,959K shares, representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 10.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,666K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,605K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Apartment Income REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.