Mizuho Reiterates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Mizuho reiterated coverage of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is $22.95. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.92% from its latest reported closing price of $18.52.

The projected annual revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is $597MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steward Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 9.04% over the last quarter.

SBIO - ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 1.36% over the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 363K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 12.11% over the last quarter.

GCSIX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 53.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 18.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.19%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 164,476K shares. The put/call ratio of ACAD is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years it has been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. It developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Its late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research it is exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders.

