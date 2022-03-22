Mizuho plans to tie up with Google to serve clients better

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T said on Wednesday that it plans to form a strategic alliance with Google GOOGL.O to serve the Japanese firm's clients more effectively.

Under the deal, the Japanese financial group said it aims to utilize Google's know-how to analyze clients' transaction data to improve its customer service quality. It also plans to offer other financial services using Google Cloud platform.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

